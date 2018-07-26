BCM sitting crashes over Madiba event
R3.4m proposal to host Madiba boxing event sparks fierce debate
A Buffalo City Metro council meeting collapsed on Wednesday after a heated debate erupted over an attempt to spend millions of ratepayers’ money on an upcoming boxing tournament. At the centre of the controversy is former ANC Youth League provincial chairman Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Boxing Promotions outfit, which was earmarked for a R3.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.