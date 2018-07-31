Children safe after car stolen

Two children, aged 10 and six, have escaped unharmed after their mother’s vehicle was stolen in Mthatha on Tuesday morning with them still inside. Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the vehicle was also recovered, abandoned near Tsolo three hours after the incident. “The woman was travelling on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo at around 7.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.