Fort Hare in push to get exams started

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) will give it another go to complete the deferred mid-year exams.

The university has announced that the mid-exams that was interrupted by the ongoing wage strike will continue next Monday and an additional security company would be appointed to “bolster” the university’s security ability to ensure a conducive climate for studying and writing.

Four exam days were disrupted during exams in June, when about 500 academic and non-academic staff members affiliated to Nehawu downed tools on June 12 to demand a wage increase and improved benefits.

Due to disruptions, the university postponed the remaining exams to July 17.

However, the second attempt to complete the exams in July did not materialise as the disruptions continued.