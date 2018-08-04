Heartbrokenness and healing abounded at Professor Bongani Mayosi’s funeral on Saturday.

But one of the most moving stories — shared by many speakers from different perspectives — was about the dreamlike romance the University of Cape Town health sciences dean shared with his wife and soulmate‚ Professor Nonhlanhla Khumalo.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi told mourners in Cape Town he first saw the couple together when Mayosi was just 16. The future cardiologist had matriculated with six distinctions the year before‚ a 15-year-old genius at St John’s College in Mthatha.

As a medical student‚ he went to the University of Natal (now UKZN)‚ where Motsoaledi was asked to orientate new students.

“The two of them were together in that group‚” he said‚ “and there was a bus taking us from place to place. I noticed them sitting by chance next to one another. Classically put‚ this was love at first sight.”

In more recent years‚ Khumalo — professor of dermatology at the UCT medical school — had told him: “We sat together on the bus that day and have been at each other’s sides since.”