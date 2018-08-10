Hijacker suspect dies in shoot-out

A suspected hijacker was shot dead in shoot-out with police following a tense car chase in Mthatha on Friday morning.

Police gave chase following reports of a hijacking of a Toyota Avanza by three gunmen at Payne village in Mthatha.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena confirmed the incident. She said at about 7am on Friday, police received information of the hijacking.

“It was reported that a man driving a Toyota Avanza was hijacked at Payne village by three men, all armed with pistols. Two of the suspects drove in the Avanza with the driver and one other was driving a VW Polo Vivo.”

Koena said members of the Mthatha flying squad responded and gave chase.

“The two robbers dumped the Avanza with the owner. But they robbed him of his firearm,” said Koena.

The two suspects who evaded police have not yet been arrested.