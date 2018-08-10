Teen holds brave, solo city protest
Cyril announces national summit to combat crisis of rising gender violence
Ongeziwe Taleni staged a lone gender-based violence protest in East London on Thursday – a move to highlight the scourge of abuse against women and children that President Cyril Ramaphosa called a crisis. For five hours the young woman, in Grade 11 at Academy High School, stood at the traffic circle in Pearce Street, Berea, carrying a placard that said “rape is murder”.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.