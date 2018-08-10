Teen holds brave, solo city protest

Cyril announces national summit to combat crisis of rising gender violence

Ongeziwe Taleni staged a lone gender-based violence protest in East London on Thursday – a move to highlight the scourge of abuse against women and children that President Cyril Ramaphosa called a crisis. For five hours the young woman, in Grade 11 at Academy High School, stood at the traffic circle in Pearce Street, Berea, carrying a placard that said “rape is murder”.

