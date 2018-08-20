Cyril asked to resolve SSA impasse
The much-anticipated state capture inquiry is due to kick off on Monday but could face major delays due to the lacklustre attitude of State Security Agency staff who are yet to issue state clearance certificates as they are “not taking this exercise seriously and making lots of excuses”.
In a last-bid attempt to get the impasse resolved, deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene to ensure his commission staff obtain the security clearances needed to gain legal access to classified and confidential information and avoid unacceptable delays.
“We are experiencing challenges from some of the people we are dealing with, with some not taking this exercise seriously and making lots of excuses thereby hindering the pace at which we would have liked to accelerate this effort”
-SSA spokesman Brian Dube.
While the SSA maintains that it is doing everything to ensure officials get the required clearance, its spokesperson Brian Dube said the agency had put processes in place to ensure that all members of the commission discharge their responsibilities, notwithstanding the challenges, some of which have been beyond its control.
“From the 77 cases received, 98% requests for provisional clearances have been dealt with. We are busy with upgrades and recent cases.”
Dube however admitted that: “It should be noted that we are experiencing challenges from some of the people, with some not taking this exercise seriously and making lots of excuses, thereby hindering the pace at which we would have liked to accelerate this effort”.
Commission secretary Dr Khotso de Wee has confirmed that Zondo wrote to Ramaphosa earlier this month requesting assistance.
