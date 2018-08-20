News

TRAFFIC ALERT | Service delivery protest hits N2 traffic

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 20 August 2018
Motorists have been warned
A "chaotic" service delivery protest has brought traffic to a complete standstill on the N2 between King William's Town and Berlin.

Eastern Cape department of transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said the protest, which has blocked both lanes, is happening near Blaney junction.

Rantjie said: "Motorists are hereby warned to be on the lookout for pedestrians when approaching the area".

This is developing story.

