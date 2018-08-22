News

Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission

By TimesLIVE - 22 August 2018
B usinessman Adam Catzavelos will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission
B usinessman Adam Catzavelos will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission
Image: Supplied

The use of the insulting k-word slur by Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission‚ attorney Buang Jones said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral overnight‚ and the SAHRC was tagged by a Twitter user.

The commission’s acting head of legal services‚ Buang Jones‚ responded: “We will institute a formal probe.”

The SAHRC previously welcomed the two-year jail term handed down to Vicki Momberg for her repeated use of the offensive language after a traffic incident‚ and lodged a complaint against Velaphi Khumalo following his 2016 “hate speech” Facebook rants against whites.

– TimesLIVE

 

Businessman Adam Catzavelos took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where ‘not a single k****r’ was around. Here’s how social media reacted.

RELATED ARTICLE

WATCH | Social media finds k-word beach goer

After the Economic Freedom Fighters called for help to identify a man who took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where not a single ...
News
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
X