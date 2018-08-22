Mthatha’s most wanted crook finally arrested

One of Mthatha’s most wanted criminals, sought for 2016 crimes relating to murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery with a firearm was finally arrested on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the 32-year-old was arrested during an operation that was conducted in Qumbu and upon arrest the suspect was found in possession with live ammunition, ranging from R1 rifles and pistols.

He will be appearing at the Qumbu magistrate’s court later this week.