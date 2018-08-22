News

Risk of load shedding high on Wednesday evening

By TimesLIVE - 22 August 2018
Eskom says there is a high risk of load shedding on Wednesday evening.
Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the power supply would be constrained during the evening.

“Please switch off all non-essential appliances in order to reduce pressure on the national grid.

“Eskom will continue to provide regular updates through various media platforms‚” he added.

The power utility said earlier in a statement: “Eskom is currently not loadshedding however the risk remains high‚ especially for the evening peak period from 5pm to 9pm. This is due to a number of our generating units being out on maintenance and possibly not being back in time to meet the evening peak period.”

