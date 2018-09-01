WATCH | Baby springbok and baby ostrich are BFFs

About a month ago Grobler discovered a newly born springbok and waited for its mother to return‚ but she never did. He then began hand-rearing the feisty young antelope.

Soon after an ostrich chick was also found abandoned and wandering alone. He then took in the small bird and has been caring for the pair ever since.

Aquila’s head ranger‚ Memory Khumalo‚ explains that mothers often abandon their young if they feel they are too weak to survive‚ but he says they will do their best to make sure the “little nuggets” survive.