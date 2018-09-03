Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday instructed his office to investigate claims of a teacher in Ekurhuleni hurling insulting remarks at his pupils.

The teacher has been accused of labeling black learners as “idiots” because‚ according to him‚ “stupidity is our black genes‚ so when we grow up there’s no need for us to go to school because we are made to be cashiers and till packers at Checkers”. The allegation was posted on social media.

However‚ it is unclear when the incident may have occurred and the claims are untested. TimesLIVE is attempting to obtain comment from role players. Lesufi responded by tagging his team in the education department with a request to “kindly trace this matter urgently“.

He subsequently shared a copy of a letter sent to the school by a department employee requesting information.

Within hours‚ the original post had gained traction‚ with some of the teacher’s previous and current learners responding that they had had negative experiences with him. Nomfundo Khambule commented: “When I was in Grade 8/9 someone from my grade ratted him out.

I remember being called to the office and being asked about the kind of remarks he makes in class. It was about time he got called out!” Tumelo Mavuso? said: “He was my Business Studies teacher until matric. And yes‚ there are racist undertones to anything that comes out of his mouth.” One woman‚ who is not being named to protect her children’s identities‚ claimed she had confronted the teacher previously: “He taught two of my daughters.

He cried his eyes out when I confronted him about (making) jokes that were funny before 1993. I told him also that one day someone will record him.”— TimesLIVE