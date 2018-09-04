News

Case against murder-accused cop postponed

By Bhongo Jacob - 04 September 2018
The scene outside Voorpos Primary School where a woman was shot and killed.
The scene outside Voorpos Primary School where a woman was shot and killed.
Image: Alan Eason / File

The East London Magistrate's Court has postponed the case against Kidds Beach constable Zandisile Zweni who allegedly shot and killed his 36-year-old estranged wife, Andiswa Zweni, outside Voorpos Primary School in June.

Magistrate Rochelle Sam said Zweni, 44, would be remanded in custody while the court waits to get further instruction from the director of Public Prosecutions.

The case was postponed to to October 19.

During his previous court appearance, Zweni admitted to court to shooting the mother of his two children aged 11 and 14, but also that he would plead not guilty to a charge of premeditated murder.

Testifying in his bail hearing before East London magistrate Joel Cesar, Zweni said he was “pushed and provoked to do what I did” by her “swearing and insults”.

At one point he broke down and cried when relating the events that led to the two bullets hitting his estranged wife in the upper body.

The deceased was a member of the school’s governing body and had been separated from Zweni for several months.

Sobbing cop claims wife’s abuse drove him to kill her

Eastern Cape Constable Zandisile Zweni yesterday admitted in court to shooting his wife at Voorpos Primary School in Cambridge, East London, last ...
News
2 months ago

Families row over slain woman’s funeral

There  was drama behind the scenes yesterday when a police constable appeared in court accused of shooting his wife, with both families claiming they ...
News
2 months ago

Murder-accused cop denied bail

Murder-accused Kidds Beach constable Zandisile Zweni, 44, who stands accused of shooting to death his estranged wife at Voorpos Primary school in ...
News
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Explainer: What does it mean for SA to be in a recession?
'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
X