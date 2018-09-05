Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour has called for a speedy investigation into a deadly blast at a Denel plant in the Western Cape.

“The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour‚ Mr Lemias Mashile‚ has called for a full investigation into the explosion that claimed an unconfirmed number of lives at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory on the outskirts of Cape Town‚” the committee said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

“The Department of Labour‚ in consultation with Denel‚ must expedite the investigation to ensure that the cause of the explosion is pinned down‚ not only to provide answers to the families of the deceased‚ but also to prevent such an incident from ever happening again. At the centre of the investigation must be an analysis of adherence to health and safety laws.”