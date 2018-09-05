The DA maintains the SABC did not afford it the “superior” opportunity it gave the ANC to air its views on land reform‚ despite the former’s message reaching over half a million more viewers than those of the ruling party.

This transpired during arguments presented to the tribunal of the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) on Wednesday.

SABC group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni said Ramaphosa’s broadcast had an average of 27‚000 viewers while the response from the DA‚ which was simulcast on Morning Live and channel 404‚ averaged 527‚000 and 66‚200 viewers respectively.