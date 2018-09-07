Man arrested, charged with murder of girlfriend

A Ngqamakhwe man was charged with murder after allegedly beating his 28-year-old girlfriend to death on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 37-year-old man found his girlfriend with another man at her home in Goodhope Location before assaulting her with a sjambok to death. "The suspect became suspicious that his girlfriend was cheating on him.

He started to quarrel and to assault the girlfriend. The other man left when the suspect arrived. The girlfriend was fatally injured this morning (Friday) at about 3am. She was assaulted with a sjambok until she passed away."Ngqamakhwe police were informed of the murder. "They responded swiftly, traced and arrested the suspect.

He has been charged with murder."He will appear before the Ngqamakhwe magistrate’s court on Monday, September 10 on a charge of murder. Manatha said the identity of the deceased is still being withheld as some of her relatives are still being informed of her murder.

Butterworth Cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the murder. He praised Ngqamakhwe police for their quick reaction in arresting the suspect.