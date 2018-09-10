Bishop murder trial case postponed

The murder trial of the three men accused of shooting and killing Methodist Bishop Thembinkosi Fandaleki last year was postponed because the third accused still needs to find legal representation.

Fezile Nokwabuza, 31, Mfundo Mafa, 20, and Babini Mangala, 24, are facing a raft of charges that include the murders of Fandaleki and Reformed Presbyterian Church elder Zolisa Kolwana, who were killed barely a week apart.

All three face charges of murdering and robbing the bishop, but only Mafa and Mangala are charged with Kolwana’s murder and robbery. Mangala and Mafa are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Nokwabuza is charged with the murder of the bishop and robbery with aggravating circumstances, but not with Kolwana’s robbery and murder.

The matter will resume on Wednesday