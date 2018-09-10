Brave Maqoma’s legacy looms large

The land conversation cannot be had in SA without remembering Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma, who sacrificed his life to protect the land of his forefathers and people.

This was the view expressed on Sunday when his foundation, the Maqoma royal family and AmaRharhabe commemorated the Xhosa warrior, who fought many wars of land dispossession against the British. September 9 marked 145 years since the death of Maqoma on Robben Island. Maqoma was born in 1792 and died in 1873.

Foundation CEO Vuyo Fani said: “In this crisis of leadership we are grappling with today, and the painful and persistent national moaning for equitable redistribution of land, the legacy of Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma looms large on the horizon.

“The commemoration resonates well as the country is talking about land and issues that saw many traditional leaders in the 19th century banished and killed in wars by colonialists who usurped their forefathers’ land. The story of South African land is incomplete without mentioning Maqoma and other traditional leaders who scarified their lives fighting against land dispossession.”

Maqoma, the eldest son of King Ngqika, featured in three Frontier Wars as a capable military leader, including the Eighth Frontier War fought from 1850 to 1853. This was the longest war ever fought between the British military machine and any indigenous peoples of Africa.

“If anything, it is the war that should be celebrated with pride by the entire continent. There were more than 12 encounters made by British against Maqoma during this war and in all of them the British were convincingly outclassed and defeated.”

During the Eighth Frontier War, the famous Colonel Thomas Fordyce was killed by Maqoma.

“As a result of this incident, Maqoma was referred to in his praise songs by Dr WB Rubusana in his book Zemk’iikomo Magwala Ndini as ‘Ingwe ka Fuldayisi Emthontsi’.”

Fani said Maqoma’s achievements and the relevance of his legacy to the socio-economic conditions today should be outlined during Heritage Month.

After the Eighth Frontier War, Maqoma was arrested and imprisoned twice on Robben Island where he died and was buried in an unmarked grave. Ugie-born seer Nomantombi Charity Sonandi helped trace Maqoma’s remains.

His remains were reburied at Ntaba KaNdoda, near King William’s Town in 1978, receiving military honours.