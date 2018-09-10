ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says allegations of plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa by a group led by former president Jacob Zuma “deserves urgent attention” by the ANC’s National Executive Committee.

“The alleged clandestine plot‚ which regrettably includes the SG [secretary-general] comrade Ace Magashule‚ undermines the unity and renewal efforts of the ANC‚” he tweeted on Sunday.

Mthembu said the secret plot undermined efforts to fight and reverse the impacts of state capture.

The Sunday Times revealed that Zuma held a clandestine meeting with staunch backers - including Magashule‚ former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo‚ ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo - at the Maharani hotel in Durban on Thursday. The Thursday meeting was preceded by one the day before at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks.

That meeting is believed to have been attended by Magashule‚ Mahumapelo and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.

Mthembu said: “Those involved in this plot also want to undermine the ANC 2019 election campaign so as to produce disastrous results.”

The ANC Women’s League issued a statement on Sunday calling the story false. “The ANC lists conferences and 2019 elections are approaching and journalists like Qaanitah and Jeff who have abandoned their code of ethics in journalism will intensify their malicious false stories aimed at dividing and discrediting the ANC‚” Matuba said in the statement.

The statement did not address the details of the story.