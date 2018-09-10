Man linked to shooting on R50k bail

Mthatha businessman Major Bhekizulu, who has been charged with premeditated murder and attempted murder, was granted R50,000 bail by the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court, sitting in Mthatha on Friday.

Bhekizulu, 37, was arrested for allegedly shooting two of his employees on August 11 this year, fatally wounding Mxolisi Mthunjwa and seriously injuring Thembela Somana.

Representing the accused, advocate Philip Zilwa argued that it was in the interest of justice that Bhekizulu be released on bail because he had a medical condition that required specialised orthopaedic surgery.

In handing down his ruling , magistrate Mthuthuzeli Mnge said he had considered the accused’s personal circumstances, that he had six young children who were dependant on him, as well as employees.

Bhekizulu will have to report to the Ngqeleni police station every Monday and Friday.

The matter will resume on October 29 for pre-trial arrangements.