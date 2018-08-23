Mthatha businessman’s bail bid delayed

The Mthatha businessman accused of shooting two of his employees, killing one and seriously injuring another, will have to wait until next week to find out whether he will get bail or not.

Major Bhekizulu, 37, appeared before the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court for his bail application on Thursday facing charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder for the shooting of Mxolisi Mthunjwa (deceased) and Thembela Somana on August 11 which happened near Corhana in Mthatha.

Presenting his case Bhekizulu told the court that he has not committed any of the crimes he’s accused of and that he had indeed seen the victims on August 11 but had dropped them off in Mthatha CBD alive.

The magistrate Mthuthuzeli Mnge, after hearing both cases of the defence and prosecution, postponed the matter to next week Thursday for the verdict of the bail application.