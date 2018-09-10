Police investigating after EC man was found stabbed to death

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 21-year-old Cofimvaba man was found dead near the Hankey Taxi Rank on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police were summoned to the scene in the morning after the body of Maliviwe Tile was found lying on Chris Hani Street at the taxi rank.

“At the scene, the deceased from Cofimvaba had a stab wound in the upper torso.”

He urged people with information that could lead to the arrests of the murder to contact the investigating officer, sergeant Franshua Kamiies, at 082-441-7917 or 042-284-8100.