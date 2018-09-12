‘Freezer mom’ murder trial to start in February

The trial of “freezer mom” Melice Jacobs, 34, will now only begin in February next year.

Jacobs faces four counts of murder and one of concealment of birth after bodies of babies and placentas were found frozen in two domestic fridges in 2015. Jacobs, who is out on bail, is accused of committing the acts between 2010 and December 2014.

She appeared at the Mthatha High Court on Tuesday where her defence attorney applied to have the bodies of the babies exhumed for a secondary postmortem.

Despite being satisfied with the initial autopsy report, state attorney Koos Joubert had no objections but said it would be a lengthy process because of all the state departments that will have to be involved.

Judge Zamani Nhlangulela scheduled the trial to start on February 25.