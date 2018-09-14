Inxuba Yethemba ‘worst place to live in SA

Authorities ‘can’t even replace bulbs in the streetlights’

Stray animals, uncollected refuse, bad roads, no fire trucks, no streetlights, aging water infrastructure and sewage overflowing into the river are some of the challenges of living in Cradock and Middleburg. The towns fall under Inxuba Yethemba local municipality, which has been named the worst municipality to live in the country by its residents and the business forum.

