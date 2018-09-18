Taxi strike looms Wednesday

Commuters are scrambling to make new transport plans on Wednesday amid a looming taxi strike.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the reported Santaco strike was “undesirable and likely to have a negative impact” on both the state and the private sector.

He said there had been numerous talks with Santaco over fuel hikes and scholar transport. “The cry is legitimate but due to budgetary constraints our hands are tied.”

Binqose defend transport MEC Weziwe Tikana, saying "allegations of arrogance and not taking the taxi industry seriously” were “unfortunate and very unfair”.

“MEC Tikana is one of the most humble, fair and yet very firm people around.”

A taxi strike will likely leave thousands stranded in the province on Wednesday.

Santaco on Monday threatened to bring the province to a grinding halt when they march to Bhisho to raise grievances they had had since 2016.

Santaco EC chair Noluntu Mahashe said their grievances included the failure to address the “disorderly” scholar transport system and implementation of a proposed subsidy on escalating fuel costs.

It is proposed that those transporting pupils to school would receive a certain percentage for fuel over and above the money they are paid for scholar transport.

Mahashe said due to a school rationalisation programme that has seen small schools merged with bigger schools their drivers had suffered.

“They do not give us notices of which pupils have been moved and which pupils no longer need our services.

“The premier was clueless when we asked him about plans on the fuel escalation.

Mahashe said going forward, they only wanted to talk with ANC provincial chairperson and economic development MEC Oscar Mabuyane.