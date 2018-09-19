Shiloh winery eyes far shores

Inkosi wines, a product of the Shiloh community in Komani, has finally hit the shelves after two years in the making.

Already plans are afoot to export the wine to China and Russia.

The chenin blanc and pinotage retail at R49.99 and are available at the Komani Pick n Pay. A chardonnay is to follow.

Inkosi wine is a product of the Mayime winery, a community co-operative under Mayime Primary Agricultural Co-operative based in Shiloh, Whittlesea.

The co-op has a 7ha vineyard in Shiloh where they harvest the grapes and transport them to Cape Town, where the juice is extracted, blended and bottled.

Chris Hani Development Agency CEO Thukela Mashologu called on residents to support the local brand.

“Let us own the wine as the people of this district and improve the lives of the Shiloh community. This wine is a registered brand and it is the first community-owned wine.

“Recently the co-op received its winery licence and we are going to start marketing the brand throughout the country,” he said.

Mashologu said making the wine available in stores would open doors for other people to start vineyards that supported the wine.

“We need about 100ha supporting the winery. We need to be like the Western Cape, which is known for its vineyards. As CHDA we have been supporting this programme since its beginning in 2012 and we continue to attract funding,” he said.

Mayime Primary Agricultural Co-operative chair Selborne Cecane said having the wine in stores was a great achievement.

“Since we have finally hit the market after two years of producing the wine, our project will increase and we will create more jobs for the poor community of Shiloh.

The idea of having a wine came after we found out that our land is good for planting grapes and that led us to start planting grapes. With the help of our partners we managed to have our first wine made in 2016,” he said.

“We have hopes of exporting the wine to China and Russia as we have been in talks with those countries.”

He said currently the vineyard has close to 40 workers and that number increases during harvest time.

“We are in a process of getting a cellar through the help of government and the CHDA.

“So far we have the 2016 and 2017 wines,” he said.