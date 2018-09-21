R44m library is unsafe for use

Flood damage to new Mdantsane facility a blow to community

The R44m Mdantsane library, which former president Jacob Zuma opened with much fanfare four years ago, is unsafe for use and has been closed for months. The building has not been in use since February. The facility was flooded in January following heavy rains, causing damage to the physical structure including the electrical network, ablution facilities and water systems.

