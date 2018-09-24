Call to protect teachers from pupils

A South African Principals Association member has called on the basic education department to protect teachers against dangerous pupils.

Landeka Koyana-Diamond, principal of Westlake Primary School in Cape Town, delivered the keynote address at BCM’s education district female managers network group at Laerskool Grens on Saturday.

The network – about 50 female principals and school circuit managers – wants to turn the tide by becoming better leaders in their schools and share knowledge, support and advice.

Guest speakers at the weekend included Koyana-Diamond, Westlake teacher Tracey Petersen, Amy Bell Mulaudzi from the US Embassy and Dr Nyameka Kangela, who holds a PhD in maths education from Rhodes University.

Koyana-Diamond told the Dispatch, while teachers were compliant and respected the regulations not to administer corporal punishment, there was very little done to protect them from pupils.

“I suppose initially the government did not view learners as posing potential danger to teachers as this is the ideal situation. Sadly the reality is that learners can and some have proved to be dangerous to educators and some adults at schools.

“The department of education and the government needs to be able to redefine the safety of educators and therefore put measures in place to protect teachers as there are many passionate educators who have the heart to teach,” said Koyana-Diamond.

She said some schools were even being invaded by criminals who demand valuables from teachers.

“I don't see why it cannot be a standard thing to issue each South African school with at least one or two security officers,” she said.

Koyana-Diamond’s comments come after North West teacher Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate‚ 24, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 17-year-old pupil earlier this month.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

But last week minister Angie Motshekga told the media after Mokolobate’s death that ending violence in schools needed an “all hands on deck” approach.

She said a symposium with SAPS, department of social development and school governing body associations was needed to come up with solutions.

BCM education circuit manager Vuyiswa Siciko, who is the support group’s co-ordinator, said the purpose of the group was to empower female principals and managers to avoid making them feel inferior in their positions that were previously dominated by men.

“We want women to know they are able to manage and lead safe schools and the group provides that support for them,” said Siciko.