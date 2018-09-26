Life Healthcare Group investigates rape at St Mary's Hospital in Mthatha
The Life Healthcare Group has launched an internal investigation into how the fake doctor who allegedly raped a patient gained entry to its premises. A teenage mother was allegedly raped on Tuesday at St Mary’s Private Hospital hours after she had given birth, by a man who pretended to be a doctor.
