Walking into a bathroom at the Dros restaurant in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ it was difficult to imagine that this could have been the crime scene where a 20-year-old patron allegedly abused a seven-year-old girl at the weekend.

TimesLIVE visited the restaurant on Wednesday‚ and observed a sophisticated setting that gave the impression of being a family-friendly environment.

The toilets were just a few metres away from a colourful children's play area where the little girl was reportedly playing before going to the bathroom and being attacked.

The restaurant offers two seating areas – inside and an outdoor smoking area. Seated outside‚ it would be difficult for a parent to keep close watch over a child in the play area or bathrooms.

From the tables inside‚ close to the entrance of the play area‚ one could keep watch easily.

Some restaurants offer CCTV cameras that broadcast images from inside a play area to patrons‚ but this was not the case when we visited.

Media reports said that the young man arrested for the incident had allegedly followed the girl to the bathroom and yanked her into the male section. There is one main door to the toilets for men and women in the restaurant. Once through that door‚ a turn to the left leads to the male toilets and a turn to the right‚ the female toilets.

The main door was kept open on Wednesday.