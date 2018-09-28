Government has called on people not to share a “disturbing video” circulating on social media that claims to depict a young man being confronted for allegedly raping a child in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

The graphic video depicts a naked man‚ partly covered in blood in a bathroom‚ being confronted by several people.

TimesLIVE is in possession of the video‚ but has chosen not to publish it at this stage. By law‚ the suspect‚ who appeared in court on Tuesday for the alleged rape‚ cannot be named until he has pleaded. He is in police custody and is expected to appear in court again on October 2.

“What is this?” someone asks in the video. “What the f**k?!” someone else shouts.The man leans back against the wall‚ covering his penis with his left hand. “I came inside to (use the toilet). [For] f**k’s sake‚” he shouts.“What the f***k is wrong with you guys! Dude‚ look at this! There’s nothing f*cking wrong with me! I’m sober. I’m a mental man (sic)! I’m f****g okay. I’ve got a tab running at the bar!”

South Africa’s official government Twitter handle warned people not to share the video on Thursday evening. “Government has noted a disturbing video circulating on social media involving the alleged rape of a child. People should refrain from circulating the video as it is insensitive to the child and her family and could jeopardize the legal processes.”