Cambridge police seek divine protection against killing of officers

Cambridge police held a prayer event on Thursday for officers who are being killed on duty throughout the country.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the service included lighting of candles a symbol of lighting out troubles police may be facing and to seek divine intervention, strength, protection and guidance against attack and murder of police officials. It took place the the Cambridge police station hall.

He said prayers were made for SAPS employees at all levels, acceptance of SAPS by members of the community and for visible policing and for domestic violence.

“The event was well-received even by people who are not police officers, such as our cleaners. We do not force other religions to pray with us because they work for SAPS.”

Mbi said members were not forced to be part of the event.

According to the latest crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this month, a total of 85 police officers were murdered in the country during the last financial year.