Two men arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms

Working relations between the residents of Msintsana village in Libode and police resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect and recovery of an unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson captain Dineo Koena said the suspect was arrested by members of the community on Wednesday after being found to be in possession of a baby brown pistol with one live round.

He was handed over to the police and is due to appear before the Libode Magistrate's Court soon.

Acting cluster commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza said: "Let's stop the proliferation of firearms in our area because they are in wrong hands. We notice and appreciate the communities that always assist in fighting crime. Everybody must join hands with us in fighting crime."

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested by the Mthatha National Intervention Unit in Mqhekezweni Village.

Koena said policed followed information that yielded positive results when they found the suspect at his home in possession of a 7.65 pistol with one empty cartridge.

He will appear before Bityi Periodical Court soon.

The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.