News

Man arrested in connection with stolen Eskom truck

By Bhongo Jacob - 01 October 2018
An Eskom truck was reportedly stolen from a construction site in Elliotdale on Saturday evening.
An Eskom truck was reportedly stolen from a construction site in Elliotdale on Saturday evening.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Ngqeleni police after he was found driving an Eskom truck at Lujizweni village on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson captain Dineo Koena said the truck was reportedly stolen from an Eskom construction site in Elliotdale  on Saturday evening.

The suspect is due to appear before the Ngqeleni Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a charge of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

In a separate incident in Ngqeleni, the Mthatha K9 and Ngqeleni Vispol arrested a 57-year-old man after he was found in possession of a well-marked SAPS 9mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition.

He will appear at the same court on Monday for possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The Hot Seat with Nasty C - ‘Boobs or butts?’
South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
X