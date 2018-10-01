Man arrested in connection with stolen Eskom truck

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Ngqeleni police after he was found driving an Eskom truck at Lujizweni village on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson captain Dineo Koena said the truck was reportedly stolen from an Eskom construction site in Elliotdale on Saturday evening.

The suspect is due to appear before the Ngqeleni Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a charge of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

In a separate incident in Ngqeleni, the Mthatha K9 and Ngqeleni Vispol arrested a 57-year-old man after he was found in possession of a well-marked SAPS 9mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition.

He will appear at the same court on Monday for possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.