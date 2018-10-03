Prominent members of the National Treasury and the finance ministry have come out in support of Nhanhla Nene‚ accompanying him to the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Nene was on Wednesday morning testifying about how former president Jacob Zuma fired him in December 2015: “I believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects. In hindsight‚ it seems that those projects may have benefited the Gupta family and other close associates of the president.”

The finance minister also said Zuma believed there were “spies” and “apartheid agents” within the Treasury.

Nene arrived in the company of at least half a dozen Treasury and finance ministry officials‚ all of whom moved to the public gallery after he took the stand.

Director-general Dondo Mogajane‚ former budget chief Michael Sachs‚ spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane and deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat were all present from Treasury. Nene’s deputy Mondli Gungubele was also in attendance.

Nene’s testimony will continue throughout the day.