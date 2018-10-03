WSU under fire for its unhealthy toilet facilities
Taxi rank toilets are in much better conditions than those you will find at Walter Sisulu University, said Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command national president Peter Keetse. Keetse was speaking at the university's Ibika campus on Tuesday. He and the EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are in the province visiting WSU campuses ahead of SRC elections that will take place on Thursday.
