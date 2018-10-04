Gwede takes heat over mining

Minerals minister Gwede Mantashe was forced to postpone a planned meeting with the community of Qokolweni in Mthatha on Thursday after a "briefing" meeting between the minister, community leaders and a company mining granite deadlocked. Mantashe spent more than five hours locked in a "hotly-contested meeting" behind closed doors with leaders of the people of Qokolweni and the mining company.

