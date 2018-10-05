Pastor kept in jail for rape allegations

A 49-year-old senior pastor in custody for allegedly raping a close relative will know his fate tomorrow when the Libode magistrate's court hands down a judgment on his bail application based on new facts. In court on Thursday his attorney Hloniphipe Mkhongozeli argued that the state had failed to take his client to hospital for his chronic illnesses.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.