Train collision in Kempton Park leaves about 200 injured
At least 200 people have been injured as two trains collided at the Van Riebeeckpark Station in Kempton Park on Thursday afternoon‚ according to Netcare 911 paramedics who arrived at the scene.
Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng confirmed the collision‚ but could not provide further details.
“There was a collision that happened at Van Riebeck Park station. I do not have any further details at the moment as I am rushing to the scene‚” Mofokeng said.
It is understood one train rammed into a stationary train at the station platform.
“Reports from the scene indicate that over two hundred people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the collision between two passenger trains‚” Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.
He said Netcare 911 paramedics‚ fire and rescue services‚ ambulance services as well as the police were on scene.
This is a developing story.
