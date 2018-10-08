Police rescue divers recovered the body of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in a river in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ on Sunday.

It is understood that the boy had been swimming with friends when he disappeared beneath the water’s surface in the stream‚ which runs adjacent to the Rydalvale Sports Ground.

The other boys raised the alarm.

Guided by a specialised sniffer dog‚ rescuers found the boy’s body at a depth of two metres.

Police are investigating the manner in which the child died as part of an inquest probe.