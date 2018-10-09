Dutywa man appears in court for murder

The case against Thabo Mpunga, accused of murdering a 43-year-old man in Dutywa at the weekend, was postponed to October 22 for a formal bail application.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the 24-year-old will remain in custody.

He was arrested by the Dutywa police on Sunday for allegedly killing the man.

“The body of the deceased was found by members of the community at GPO Informal Settlement, he suffered upper body injuries.

The motive behind the murder is still not yet clear, said Manatha.