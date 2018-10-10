Nene out, Mboweni in

Trusted former Reserve Bank governor steps into finance minister’s shoes

“Get ready for your first cabinet meeting tomorrow!” This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed his new finance minister after Tito Mboweni, a former governor of the SA Reserve Bank, took oath of office on Tuesday. Mboweni became the sixth finance minister in the last five years after Nhlanhla Nene resigned from the position on Tuesday morning amid a controversy over his apology for multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home in Saxonwold.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.