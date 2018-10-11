Smart ID cards to be issued in Mdantsane
Thousands of Mdantsane residents will be able to get their smart identity cards from the new home affairs offices by early 2019. This was revealed by the department’s Buffalo City stakeholder’s forum co-ordinator Mzingisi Nokhele, who told the Daily Dispatch on Wednesday that the new building should be ready for use on March 1.
