Six killed on EC roads

Six people have been killed in road accidents in the Eastern Cape in the last 24 hours. They died in two accidents on the N2 between Makhanda and King William's Town.

The worst accident claimed four lives when a Toyota Quantum mini bus taxi carrying 13 passengers overturned just 16 kilometers outside Peddie on Friday evening.

The second accident took place on Saturday morning at 7.30am between Makhanda and Peddie when a white Isuzu bakkie with three male occupants overturned. Two passengers were killed instantly while the driver was seriously hurt.

"It is alleged that the bakkie was transporting building material and travelling towards King William’s Town when he (the driver) lost control of his vehicle and it overturned," provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said. The accident involving a taxi happened at 22.40pm. "It is alleged that the taxi was transporting passengers from Port Elizabeth to a funeral in Mthatha when the accident happened. Nine people (including the driver and taxi owner) were seriously injured and transported to Nompumelelo Hospital in Peddie."