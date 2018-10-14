A husband was murdered and his wife injured after they were attacked in their tent near a dam in Fochville‚ Gauteng‚ on Saturday night.

The couple had spent the evening in their tent next to the dam where they were fishing during the day.

But their plans for a relaxed weekend out of doors ended in bloodshed.

Werner Vermaak‚ ER24’s spokesperson‚ said on Sunday that their paramedics were called out at 11pm.

The paramedics found the husband‚ believed to be 68 years old‚ with multiple fatal injuries.

“A woman‚ believed to be 60 years old‚ was found with various injuries and severely traumatised‚” said Vermaak.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate‚” he added.

- TimesLIVE