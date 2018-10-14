A 33-year-old BMW driver is behind bars this weekend after being caught speeding.

He was clocked driving at 229km per hour by the Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit.

He was driving in Bronkhorstspruit on the N4 towards Witbank at about midday Friday‚ the Department of Community Safety said in a statement at the weekend.

“He was caught travelling a in his BMW and told officers he was rushing to a meeting.

“The motorist was arrested on the spot and taken to Bronkhorstspruit police station where he was formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit.”

The motorist is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ October 15.

“I am disappointed at the motorist’s driving behaviour and conduct . . . Reckless and negligent driving is one of the many causes of fatal crashes. I call upon the law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with motorists who continue to disobey the rules of our roads‚” said Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. A spate of road accidents have taken place in various parts of the country over the weekend.

- Seven people were killed and 11 others injured in a collision on the R74 outside Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.

ER24 said that at approximately 7.45pm‚ emergency services arrived on the scene of the crash and found a light motor vehicle‚ a truck and a taxi were involved in the collision.

“Six people were found with fatal injuries: Both occupants from the light motor vehicle succumbed to their injuries prior to paramedics’ arrival on scene. Four people were found with fatal injuries near the taxi. A majority of the occupants from the taxi were flung out during the crash. One person succumbed to their injuries on route to hospital‚” said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

Of the injured‚ six people sustained serious to critical injuries. Five others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

- Two separate accidents involved motorists crashing down an embankment along Christiaan de Wet roadway in Roodepoort.

A woman motorist had to be hoisted up with ropes after the crash‚ at about 8pm on Saturday night. “The woman‚ a single occupant of the vehicle‚ was found with moderate injuries inside her vehicle‚” said ER24. “She was treated on the scene and later transported to Helen Joseph Hospital for further care.”

- At 5pm the same evening‚ paramedics attended to an incident in the same vicinity where a vehicle also crashed down the embankment at Christiaan de Wet. Two people were found near the vehicle at the bottom of the embankment. “Fortunately‚ both escaped with only minor injuries and declined to be transported to hospital‚” said ER24’s Vermaak.

- At about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon‚ a child‚ believed to be two years old‚ sustained serious injuries during a collision in Diepsloot. A helicopter was called out to airlift the little girl to treatment.

“It is understood that she was involved in a collision while travelling with a family member‚” said Vermaak.

“She was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

“She sustained several fractures and various other injuries.”

- TimesLIVE