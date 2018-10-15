‘Miracle’ man unhurt by runaway car
Second time a vehicle has crashed into the Slovo Park house
A Mthatha man miraculously escaped unscathed when an airborne vehicle crashed through his house on Saturday and landed inches from his face.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.