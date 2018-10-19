A Port Alfred gun dealer has been robbed of firearms and ammunition‚ police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a man entered the Eastern Cape shop on Thursday morning‚ posing as a customer. The owner's daughter was alone in the store at the time.

He left and later returned with a second man‚ who pointed a gun at the daughter. Govender said the men demanded keys to the safe.

"They took the keys from the till and opened the safe. They then took a camo bag from the store and put several shotguns‚ rifles and handguns inside. They then left her in the storeroom and closed it."

The men also stole ammunition and the daughter’s cellphone‚ before fleeing.

Govender could not confirm how many firearms had been taken.

A case of aggravated robbery is being investigated.