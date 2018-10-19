Port Alfred gun dealer robbed

Port Alfred detectives are seeking information regarding two suspects who stole several firearms and ammunition from a firearm dealer in Port Alfred on Thursday.

Captain Mali Govender, of the SAPS, said that at about 11am yesterday “one male suspect approached a firearm dealer store where the owner’s daughter was alone.

He posed as a customer wanting to purchase an item of clothing and left it on the counter.

He then walked outside and came back with another man who showed her a firearm and she was asked for the keys to the safe.

“They took the keys from the till and opened the safe. They then took a bag from the store and put several shotguns; rifles and handguns inside. They then left her in the strong room and closed it. They then left the store on foot. The victim’s cellphone was taken. Different types of ammunition were also taken. One suspect was short, estimated to be in his 50s dressed in a white shirt, black tie and formal pants and a peak cap; he is fair in complexion. The other suspect was tall and slender, dressed in a black Jersey and black track pants and estimated to be in his late twenties. The firearm was carried by the neatly dressed suspect.”

“A case of aggravated robbery is under investigation. No shots were fired and no one was injured,” said Govender.